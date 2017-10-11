Chocolate, Desserts Showcased Oct. 19 at Rotary Festival

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — The Rotary Club of Warren’s 13th Annual Chocolate & Dessert Festival will be held on Oct. 19 at the St. Demetrios Banquet Center here. Michael O’Brien, representative of the 64th district in the Ohio House of Representatives, will serve as master of ceremonies.

O’Brien also is a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Youngstown State University.

The Festival includes chocolate from local vendors, live entertainment by Take II, silent & and Chinese auctions and 50/50 raffle. Cockeye BBQ, Primanti Bros (Niles) and Tommy’s Brothers Pizza will be on hand with menu items available for purchase along with a cash bar, officials said.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit various community projects. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door on event day and are $15 per person or $25 per couple. For more information, call Teri Surin of Rotary Club of Warren at 330 310-7687 or visit WarrenRotary.org.

