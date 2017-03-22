Christian Joins Youngstown Office of Reminger Firm

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shirley Christian, veteran attorney and former Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas judge, has joined the Youngstown office of Reminger Co. LPA, the law firm announced Tuesday.

Christian, a trial lawyer 28 years whose practice focused on medical malpractice, has defended physicians, hospitals, nursing homes and other providers of health care. “Her experience covers almost every recognized medical specialty,” a Reminger spokeswoman said in announcing her joining the firm.

Before Christian’s appointment to the court of common pleas, she was a partner in the Youngstown office of Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell Ltd.

On the bench of the court, Christian reduced the backlog of cases by 40%, presided over civil and criminal cases, many of them jury trials, and started a veterans treatment court at the felony level.

Reminger Co., based in Cleveland, has 125 attorneys spread across 13 offices in the Midwest. The attorneys practice the full range of law, both civil and criminal, which includes corporate law, taxes and probate matters.

