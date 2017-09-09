Getting Ahead

:
Christine Reda Joins Klacik Real Estate
By Blank | September 9, 2017

September 9, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone
Christine Reda has joined Klacik Real Estate, Poland, as an agent. “Christine is returning to our company after a short break from the profession. She is a great real estate agent and a true asset to our agency,” says Michael D. Klacik, the agency’s broker. Reda completed her real estate training at  ETI Technical College in Niles. A graduate of Struthers High School, she and he rhusband Gary live in Struthers with their three children.

 

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio