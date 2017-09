Christine Reda Joins Klacik Real Estate

has joined Klacik Real Estate , Poland, as an agent. “Christine is returning to our company after a short break from the profession. She is a great real estate agent and a true asset to our agency,” says Michael D. Klacik, the agency’s broker. Reda completed her real estate training at ETI Technical College in Niles. A graduate of Struthers High School, she and he rhusband Gary live in Struthers with their three children.