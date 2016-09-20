Church to Brewery Project on Tap at City Council

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – City Council will consider a $12,000 water/wastewater grant to support converting an old church just north of downtown into a brewery and taproom.

According to the ordinance on the council agenda for its meeting tomorrow, Noble Creature Cask House plans to invest $123,000 for the project, at 126 E. Rayen Ave.

“They have given us a budget of what their investment looks like for making improvements,” said T. Sharon Woodberry, director of community planning and economic development.

The figure Noble Cask provided includes building improvements as well as equipment, she said.

The former church, which was built in 1923, was purchased last October by CPJF Properties LLC, Boardman, for $26,000, according to Mahoning County records.

Efforts to reach the project’s developer were unsuccessful.

The administration likely will request that council members vote against an agreement to provide a $2 million float loan for Odyssey Motion Pictures LLC and Alpha Pictures to film here. Introduced this summer, the item is now in its third reading.

Odyssey and its business partner as of yesterday had not provided a required letter of credit for the loan, Woodberry said. “If we don’t hear from them we’ll request a vote to defeat,” she said.

Pictured: Former church at 126 E. Rayen Ave.

