ISLE Prepares Building to Move there in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Iron and String Life Enhancement expects to be in its new offices on Fifth Avenue in February 2015.

Space is being renovated at 28-32 Fifth Ave., which will house ISLE’s administrative offices, including payroll and human resources, said James Sutman, ISLE president. ISLE provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Youngstown’s Design Review committee Tuesday approved a new mounted ISLE sign for the building, along with signs with the logos of its Purple Cat, Golden String and Golden String Radio affiliates.

A related real estate entity, Jack Rabbit LLC, purchased the Fifth Avenue property in 2013, Sutman said. “Work has been ongoing but we’re going to start in earnest,” he remarked.

Most of the utility work in the building is completed, with only the plumbing remaining to be finished, Sutman said. “Then it’s basically just some elevator work that needs done,” followed by cosmetic work on the interior.

The project also included installing new walls and replacing the building’s roof. Cost of the project is projected between $600,000 and $700,000, he estimated.

“I’m happy to see someone using that part of downtown,” Ray DeCarlo, city of Youngstown zoning inspector and a design review committee member, said.

ISLE’s existing administrative offices on South Phelps St. are being renovated for its Golden String Radio and ISLE’s music programs.

In addition, the committee approved a request by Gary Taneri for a sign for 8 N. Phelps St., where he plans to open the Art Gallery later this month. Taneri, a painter, plans to exhibit his works in the space, which is about 350 square feet.

The committee also approved window replacement for the Huntington Bank Building. The preject involves replacing 580 windows on floors two through 13 on the building, said Tracie Kaglic, president and architect with Olsavsky Jaminet Architects Inc.

Pictured at top: the buildings at 28-32 Fifth Ave. in downtown Youngstown.

