City Club Panel Monday to Focus on Climate Change
October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The City Club of the Mahoning Valley will host its second Views & Brews event Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts.

The free discussion will focus on global climate change, the environment, and public health.

Guests will convene for hot dogs and beer at 6:30 p.m. with the forum beginning at 7 p.m.

Panelists include Ian J. Renne, associate professor, department of biological sciences, Youngstown State University; Albert Sumell, professor of economics, YSU; and Sachiko Tanikawa, chief sustainability officer, real estate division, city and county of San Francisco.

The panel will be moderated by Gary Sexton, director of broadcasting for WYSU-FM.

