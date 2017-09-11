City Club to Hold Discussion on Racism Sept. 18

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The City Club of the Mahoning Valley is holding its annual Brews and Views discussion Sept. 18 at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts downtown.

The discussion is free to attend and will focus on extremism, racism, and violence in America today, the root causes, and what can be done as citizens to counter this growing threat.

Hot dogs and beer will be served at 6:30 with the discussion starting at 7 p.m.

Panelists include:

Tiffany Anderson, assistant professor and director of Africana Studies at Youngstown State University.

Jacob Ari Labendz, assistant professor and director of Judaic and Holocaust Studies at YSU.

Dolores V. Sisco, assistant professor and director of American Studies at YSU.

The discussion will be moderated by Tim Francisco, professor of English at YSU and Director of The Center for Working Class Studies.

