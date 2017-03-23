City Oks Asbestos Removal at Chill-Can Properties

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city Board of Control approved a contract Thursday for asbestos removal from 15 properties on the footprint of the proposed Chill-Can plant and research center.

Coleman Trucking Inc., Cleveland, submitted the lowest of the five bids for the work, $138,950. Bids ranged as high as $209,775 to abate the properties, which are located on North Lane Avenue, North Fruit Street and Vernon Street on the city’s east side.

Once the abatement of the houses is completed, crews will demolish and clear the sites, said T. Sharon Woodberry, director of community planning and economic development for the city.

Officials with Joseph Company International, the company developing the $20 million campus, held a ceremonial groundbreaking last fall for the project.

“There’s still a lot of preliminary engineering work. They’re costing out all of the aspects of the project,” Woodberry said.

Mitchell Joseph, CEO of the Joseph Company, is among the scheduled speakers at today’s Good Morning, Youngstown breakfast presented by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

The board also approved an enterprise zone agreement with Gasser Chair Company Inc., which plans a $923,700 expansion at its 2559 Logan Way plant.

The agreement provides a 10-year, 75% abatement of real property taxes resulting from the expansion project. Gasser plans to add 20 jobs within three years, according to city documents.

At the request of the law department, the board withdrew from consideration a proposed development agreement for Gasser that would have provided a water/wastewater grant of up to $50,000 for eligible expenses.

“The law department wanted to review it,” Mayor John McNally said. The grant agreement “should be back up next week,” he added.

Gasser expected to get underway with its project once its agreements with the city are finalized, Woodberry said.

Pictured: Vacant houses at site of Chill-Can plant.

