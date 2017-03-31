CityScape Fundraising for Wick Park Disc Golf Course

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown CityScape is seeking donations to fund the installation of a nine-hole disc golf course in Wick Park. The city has contributed $2,500 to the project and the community improvement group is looking to match the amount.

All who donate will be invited to the course’s launch party at the Wick Park Pavilion that includes food, entertainment and disc golf lessons. Those who donate more than $500 will be listed as course sponsors on signs at the course.

Similar to traditional golf, the goal of the sport is to complete the course in the fewest strokes, but using specialized golf discs instead of a club and golf balls.

There are more than 200 disc golf courses in Ohio – including 25 in northeastern Ohio – but none within Youngstown city limits.

To make a donation, visit the campaign’s GoFundMe page or contact CityScape at 330 642 4040 or info@youngstowncityscape.com.

