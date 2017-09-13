CityScape Seeks Nominees for Beautification Awards

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown CityScape is seeking nominations for the 11th annual Youngstown Beautification Awards.

Community members are encouraged to submit addresses of businesses, neighborhood groups or individual homeowners who have taken the time to clean, green and care for their home, place of business or an area in the city of Youngstown.

Award winners will be honored at an event in November.

Qualifying submissions must meet the following standards:

Property should be free of weeds and litter.

Property should have well-maintained flowers, shrubs and/or trees.

Property should stand out from its surroundings.

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 22. To submit a property for consideration, contact Youngstown CityScape via email at info@youngstowncityscape.com or by phone at 330 742 4040.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.