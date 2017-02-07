CityScape Will Recognize Founders at Gala

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown CityScape will recognize the “Original Streetscape Trailblazers” at its annual Grass Roots Gala, which will take place Feb. 23 at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center downtown.

The dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will follow a social hour that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Trailblazers, according to a news release announcing the Feb. 23 event, are the original visionaries responsible for creating what is now Youngstown CityScape. CityScape also will celebrate the 20th year of its efforts to improve Youngstown’s landscape.

They are credited with having “the fortitude and foresight to recognize that downtown Youngstown is the historical, economic and cultural core of the community” and doing “what needed to be done to transform downtown and the surrounding gateways,” the release continued.

Collectively, they will be awarded the David and Pat Sweet Grass Roots Award. Since 2010, Youngstown CityScape has presented the award to an individual or group who has made significant personal and professional commitment to the organization’s mission of revitalizing downtown Youngstown.

The Trailblazers include:

Bob Ault

Lin Cochran

Pat Billett

Holly Burnett Hanley

Bill Carney

Ron Corradetti

Bill Cossler

Christine Cossler

Mary Dennis

Phil Dennison

Tom Downie

John Evan

Yvonne Fayard

Karen Fox

Jim Gallo

George Garchar

Rebecca Gerson

Annie and Artis Gillam

Mary Gresh

Linda Hoefert

Wanda Huberman

Irene Hucul

Calvin Jones

John Lapin

Claire and John Maluso

Sue Marshall-Jones

Julie Michael-Smith

Harold Moore

Jack Moss

Christine O’Neal

Scott Schulick

Sara Scudier

Gemma Sole

Mary June Tartan

Shannon Tirone

Jim Villani



*Indicates posthumously

Tickets are $50. For tickets or information, call 330 742 4040.

