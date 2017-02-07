CityScape Will Recognize Founders at Gala
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown CityScape will recognize the “Original Streetscape Trailblazers” at its annual Grass Roots Gala, which will take place Feb. 23 at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center downtown.
The dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will follow a social hour that begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Trailblazers, according to a news release announcing the Feb. 23 event, are the original visionaries responsible for creating what is now Youngstown CityScape. CityScape also will celebrate the 20th year of its efforts to improve Youngstown’s landscape.
They are credited with having “the fortitude and foresight to recognize that downtown Youngstown is the historical, economic and cultural core of the community” and doing “what needed to be done to transform downtown and the surrounding gateways,” the release continued.
Collectively, they will be awarded the David and Pat Sweet Grass Roots Award. Since 2010, Youngstown CityScape has presented the award to an individual or group who has made significant personal and professional commitment to the organization’s mission of revitalizing downtown Youngstown.
The Trailblazers include:
- Bob Ault
- Lin Cochran
- Pat Billett
- Holly Burnett Hanley
- Bill Carney
- Ron Corradetti
- Bill Cossler
- Christine Cossler
- Mary Dennis
- Phil Dennison
- Tom Downie
- John Evan
- Yvonne Fayard
- Karen Fox
- Jim Gallo
- George Garchar
- Rebecca Gerson
- Annie and Artis Gillam
- Mary Gresh
- Linda Hoefert
- Wanda Huberman
- Irene Hucul
- Calvin Jones
- John Lapin
- Claire and John Maluso
- Sue Marshall-Jones
- Julie Michael-Smith
- Harold Moore
- Jack Moss
- Christine O’Neal
- Scott Schulick
- Sara Scudier
- Gemma Sole
- Mary June Tartan
- Shannon Tirone
- Jim Villani
*Indicates posthumously
Tickets are $50. For tickets or information, call 330 742 4040.
