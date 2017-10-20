Claussen to Edit Newspaper Research Journal

0 0 0 0

Dane S. Claussen, professor of communication at Thiel College, has been named editor of Newspaper Research Journal, a scholarly journal published by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. Claussen is the chair of the college’s Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and executive director of the James Pedas Communication Center at Thiel College. He is the former publisher of newspapers in Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington.

