Getting Ahead

:
Claussen to Edit Newspaper Research Journal
By Blank | October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017
Dane S. Claussen, professor of communication at Thiel College, has been named editor of Newspaper Research Journal, a scholarly journal published by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. Claussen is the chair of the college’s Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and executive director of the James Pedas Communication Center at Thiel College. He is the former publisher of newspapers in Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington.

