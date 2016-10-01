Coates Gets Contract for YARS Firing Range

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mike Coates Construction Co. in Niles has been awarded the $7.9 million contract to build an indoor firing range at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced Friday.

in the 2016 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill, Ryan, D-13 Ohio, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, helped secure $9.4 million for the air base to improve its indoor firing range.

The range is used to train and test airmen for qualifications with their service weapons for personal protection and ground base defense. The current range is 30 years old and fails to meet current safety requirements, according to Ryan’s office.

“We look forward to building this state-of-the-art range at YARS and the capability it will bring to strengthen our relationships with our community law enforcement partners,” said Col. James Dignan, 910th Airlift Wing commander.

