College Choice Ranks YSU Online Program 7th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — College Choice named Youngstown State University’s online bachelor’s degree in public health as the seventh best in the country.

College Choice, an independent online publication dedicated to helping students and their families find the right college, generates the rankings based on accreditation or credentials from the Council on Education for Public Health and the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing. The ranking also takes into account the reputation of the institution (as ranked by US News and World Report) as well as tuition cost and the expected earnings of students upon graduation (as reported by PayScale.com).

The YSU program prepares students for careers as a certified health education specialist or to take the sanitarian exam. Coursework provides public health training in the five standard areas: epidemiology, biostatistics, health services administration, environmental health and behavioral science/health education.

