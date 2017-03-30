Color Dash UV Splash 5K in Canfield May 5

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Color Dash UV Splash 5K, a race benefiting Mercy Health Youngstown’s Sexual Assualt Nurse Examiner program and the Mahoning Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, will be held May 5 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Half of all proceeds raised by the race, as well as all sponsorship money, will be donated to the two programs.

At each kilometer mark during the race, those running in the Color Dash will be doused with colored powder that glows under blacklights. On-site registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with the 5K starting at 8:30 p.m. Following the race, a Color Explosion party will be held at 9:30.

The Mercy Health SANE program aims to provide immediate comprehensive care to victims of sexual assault through specially trained practitioners, as well as provide forensic evidence collection. The program has nurses at Mercy Health locations in Youngstown, Boardman and Warren.

The Mahoning Valley SART program provides support care for victims, as well as community education and training for care providers.

Registration for the Color Dash UV Splash starts at $40. To register, visit TicketMob.com. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

