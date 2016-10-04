Columbiana Chamber to Host ‘Shop Small, Win Big’

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — The “Shop Small, Win Big” contest will take place here in November, the executive director of Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce, April D. Brinker, announced Monday.

It is part of the Shop Local campaign created by American Express and is the second year the chamber will sponsor the contest.

To participate in the contest, people who shop at any business in the 44408 ZIP code next month must save their receipts, complete the envelope provided and submit it with the receipts inside to the chamber office by noon Dec. 7.

Three prizes will be awarded: $500, $250 and $100. Winners will be determined by the largest number of 44408 businesses where they shopped.

