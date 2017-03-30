Columbiana Chamber to Sponsor Birdhouse Contest

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – The Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the birdhouse decorating contest during “Springtime in Columbiana”, May 5, 6 and 7.

The birdhouses will be displayed during the weekend event and the public will judge for three age categories in 10 and under, teen 11 to 17, adult 18 and older. $25 awards will be given to the winning birdhouse in each group.

Birdhouses can be picked up by participants following the contest.

Birdhouse kits are available for a $5 donation at the chamber’s office, 333 N. Main St., between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday. Contestants may also enter a self-designed birdhouse with a $5 donation.

They may be dropped off after completion at the chamber office during the same hours and must be received by Wednesday, May 3.

For more information call the chamber office at 330 482 3822.

Pictured: 2016 Contestant Paige Anderson.

