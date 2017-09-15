Columbiana Chamber Hosts Business Showcase Sept. 28

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – The Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Showcase Sept. 28 at Detwiler Farm.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the showcase will feature a networking session and presentations from chamber members, the New Castle School of Trades and Comcast Spotlight.

Following will be a tour of the farm, 4520 Renkenberger Road. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce at 330 482 3822 or by email at info@columbianachamber.com. Reservations are not required.

