Columbiana Chamber Hosts Business Showcase Sept. 28

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – The Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Showcase Sept. 28 at Detwiler Farm.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the showcase will feature a networking session and presentations from chamber members, the New Castle School of Trades and Comcast Spotlight.
Following will be a tour of the farm, 4520 Renkenberger Road. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce at 330 482 3822 or by email at info@columbianachamber.com. Reservations are not required.
