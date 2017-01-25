Economic Development

Columbiana County Port Authority Re-elects Officers
January 25, 2017
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The directors of the Columbiana County Port Authority retained their leadership Monday and adopted a $1.3 million budget for 2017.

Charlie Presley of Salem was re-elected chairman of the port authority, Keith Chamberlin of Columbiana vice chairman, attorney Nick Amato of Wellsville secretary, and Tad Herold, director of the Columbiana County Development Department, fiscal officer.

Presley named Chamberlin chairman of the executive committee, Herold chairman of the finance-audit committee, Brian Kennedy chairman of the real estate-buildings committee and Amato chairman of the marketing, education and technology committee.

The executive director, Penny Traina, presented this year’s budget, $1.298 million.

Largest expenditures:

  • Salaries, $253,000.
  • Utilities (electricity, gas, water), $321,000.
  • Debt service, $115,000.
  • Insurance, $187,000.
  • Directors’ fees are $39,000.

Major sources of income:

  • Rents, $709,000.
  • Utilities, $221,000.
  • Savings, $235,000.

