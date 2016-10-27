Columbiana Holiday Kickoff Set for Nov. 18-19

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Columbiana’s holiday season kicks off Nov. 18 with a weekend of events to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

The weekend starts downtown Friday night with Sounds of the Season on the Square presented by cast members of Crown Theater Productions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Town Tree Light Up is slated to begin at 6 p.m., with the annual Christmas parade starting at 6:30.

Businesses and organization interested in participating in the parade can contact the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce.

Later, the Joy of Christmas light show starts at 7, followed by the Columbiana Christmas Spectacular at the Main Street Theater at 8 p.m. Additional screenings will be held at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20 Throughout the evening, the Gamma Eta sorority will offer hot chocolate, merchants will host open houses and Grace Church will be open for those looking to warm up.

On Saturday morning, Crestview High School hosts the Rebel Run 5K Race and Fun Walk at 8:30, while St. Jude Church will hold its annual craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Firestone Park, Meals on Wheel will host a stuffed potato luncheon at pavilion No. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce at 330 482 3822 or visit ColumbianaChamber.com.

