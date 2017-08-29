Columbiana Port Authority Updates Its Rules

0 0 0 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The Columbiana County Port Authority’s updated rules and regulations will enable its board members to become more involved in economic development projects.

The last time the port authority’s rules and regulations were updated was 1982. “It has not been amended for 35 years, so obviously it needed to be amended,” Executive Director Penny Traina said Monday.

The chairman, Charlie Presley, can appoint members to working groups who are working on projects and keep board members actively engaged.

Over six months, fiscal officer Tad Herold and Traina reviewed the rules and regulations before proposing the revisions the board approved last night.

“We looked at what we had and thought, ‘How do we want this to be a more functional document for the organization?’ and ‘What does the Ohio law say about our desire towards that goal?’ “ Herold told his colleagues, “and we drafted from there.”

“We cleaned up the language and aligned it with what the port authority does today,” Traina added.

Among the changes are better defining the roles of the members of the board and revising Traina’s authority. In the past, both the executive director and fiscal officer were required to sign payments of $5,000 or more. The new rule requires them to co-sign only when a payment is $25,000 or more.

“We are implementing sound accounting practices,” Traina said.

At last night’s meeting board members “unwillingly” accepted the resignation of Janet Geibel, secretary for the port authority, effective Aug. 31.

Board members wished Geibel “nothing but the best” and thanked her for her work.

“With a heavy heart we accept your resignation,” Traina said. “We will truly miss you.”

