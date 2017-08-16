Community First Rebrands as NextHome GO30 Realty

0 0 0 0

POLAND, Ohio – Community First Real Estate owners have announced a new affiliation with the NextHome franchise, which will rebrand the company as NextHome GO30 Realty.

The real estate franchise will be NextHome’s third in Ohio.

GO30 will be owned and operated by producers and business partners, Chad Cromer as president for the company, and Robert “Dan” Dull as broker of record. The leadership team will be joined by Cromer’s wife, Erin, who is the office manager.

After several years in the industry, Cromer and Dull branched out on their own in 2008 to open Community First Real Estate. “Seeing the growth of our team and how Dan and I provided advice and guidance to other agents at our brokerage, we thought it was the perfect time to branch out on our own and open a real estate company,” Cromer said in a release.

With a consistent drive to push forward and create relevance in the real estate industry, he continued, the business partners sought a model to enhance the success and growth experienced by Community First Real Estate over the past nine years.

NextHome GO30 Realty provides a National Listing Distribution platform which distributes listings to hundreds of national websites and provides detailed traffic reports to sellers, a National Open House Syndication program, prominent yard signs and Mobile Connect, which uses mobile technology to link buyers to all-inclusive listing details.

NextHome GO30 Realty’s agents include Chrissie Broderick, Shannon Clark, Bill Cruciger, Michaela Dalpra, Nick DeMart, Teri Gear, Bill Loftus, Dale Santangelo, Susan Scenna and Meredith Zitkovic.



