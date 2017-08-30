Community Foundation Announces $475K in Awards

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has announced nearly $475,000 in grant awards as part of its second cycle of 2017.

Of the awards, $118,149.47 was awarded to 21 organizations that submitted requests through the foundation’s online portal. The remaining funds – $356,052.44 – were distributed outside the grant process at the recommendation of component fund advisers.

The largest grant, totaling $15,149.47, was awarded to The English Center to support its English as a Second Language, or ESL, courses. The money was provided by The International Institute Funds.

Making Kids Count received $15,000 from the Italian Scholarship League Fund to support the charity’s Best Foot Forward program, which distribute boots and socks to children in need.

Other grants announced, and the fund that support them, are:

$5,000 to Access Health Mahoning Valley Inc. for Access Health Mahoning Valley Care Coordination, Kennedy Family Fund

$2,500 to American Red Cross Lake to River Chapter for Disaster Cycle Services, Kennedy Family Fund

$2,000 to Beatitude House for its English Language Learners Program, International Institute Funds

$12,500 to Beatitude House for A House of Blessing Youngstown, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$5,000 to Children’s Hunger Alliance for Afterschool Meal Programs in Youngstown, Kennedy Family Fund

$1,000 to Easter Seal Society of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties for a Home Meal Delivery Vehicle, First Place Community Fund

$2,000 to Girl Scouts Of North East Ohio for the Girl Scout Journey Program, Delfin Gibert Fund for Disadvantaged Children and Youth

$2,000 to Homes For Kids Of Ohio Inc. in support of A Home for Jamie and Her Siblings, Kennedy Family Fund

$1,500 to Interfaith Home Maintenance Service, Inc. for Necessary or emergency home repairs, First Place Community Fund

$7,500 to Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley for Junior Achievement K-12 programs, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$7,500 to Leadership Mahoning Valley Inc. to support Youth Leadership Mahoning Valley, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$6,000 to Oh Wow The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Kids in the Kitchen On Wheels–A Pilot Project, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$7,000 to The Salvation Army for its Mental Health Drop-In Center, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank Of The Mahoning Valley for its Warehouse Expansion Project, Kennedy Family Fund

$6,000 to Trumbull Mobile Meals, Inc. for a meal delivery vehicle, Kennedy Family Fund and First Place Community Fund

$2,500 to Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership for Building a Better Warren, First Place Community Fund

$2,500 to YWCA of Youngstown for the International Women’s Day Event, International Institute Funds

$2,500 to Youngstown Business Incubator for the Israel-YBI Collaborative, First Place Community Fund

$2,500 to Youngstown Cityscape Inc. for CityScape Sidewalk Squad – Safe, Clean & Green, Kennedy Family Fund

$2,500 to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation for its Glenwood Neighbors Initiative, First Place Community Fund

$2,500 to YSU Summer Festival of the Arts for the Festival of Nations at the Summer Festival of the Arts, International Institute Funds

Recipients of the nongrant awards, which totaled $303,430, are:

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley

Beyond Type 1

Canfield Fair Foundation

CFMV Operating Fund

Diabetes Partnership of the Mahoning Valley

Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts Of America

Hospice of the Valley

Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic

Park Vista Retirement Community

Rotary Club of Youngstown Foundation

Students Motivated By The Arts

Tabernacle Baptist Church

The Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown

The United Way Of Youngstown And The Mahoning Valley

The Warren City Schools Foundation

United Way Of Trumbull County

Walsh University

Westminster College

Youngstown State University Foundation

