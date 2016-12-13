Consultant to Headline Jan. 19 Athena Forum

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Athena Forum: Women, Wine & Wisdom will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The event will feature networking along with a live, interactive webinar with Juliet Funt, CEO of WhiteSpace at Work.

WhiteSpace at Work is a training and consulting firm that helps organizations, their leaders and employees “flip the norms of business in order to reclaim their creativity, productivity and engagement,” according to an advisory from the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, which is hosting the event.

Funt is a nationally recognized expert in coping with the “Age of Overload.” She teaches the difference between activity and productivity, as well as a streamlined method for personal process improvement, and helps executives, managers and teams answer the critical question: “What thoughts deserve my full attention today?”

Her clients include companies like Costco, American Express, Nike and P&G.

The cost to attend is $30 for Regional Chamber members and $40 for prospective members. To register, call Mary Beth Wyko at 330 744 21 31, ext. 1212, email marybeth@regionalchamber.com or visit this website.

