Cornelius Gallery Honors Namesake’s Legacy Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Cornelius Gallery presents “Legacy – Celebrating Metal Art,” an annual tribute show to founder Coy Cornelius from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The show is a return to one of Cornelius’s favorite mediums, featuring work by Doug Meyer, Daniel Horne, Bryn Zellers, Tony Armeni, Justin Arroyo and more. It will also feature a dance performance by The Youngstown Community Dance Group and musical performances by Greg Cadman and Jack Smiley.

The event is free and open to the public, including light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres. It is the second show of the season for the gallery, with one more coming before winter.

Coy Cornelius Studios and Gallery at 1931 Belmont Ave. features a variety of events and programming throughout the year, including workshops, art openings and music.

