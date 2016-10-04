Cortland Bank Adopts New Logo in Rebranding Effort

0 0 0 0

CORTLAND, Ohio – The main office of Cortland Bank has a new look, navy blue and light blue letters and a new logo, that should be on all 13 offices by the end of the year.

“Cortland” appears in sky blue, “Bank” in navy, with no space between the words. The new logo has the C is navy with a sky blue tongue above the lower lip of the C and the B has a sky blue upper and navy lower.

Cortland announced its rebranding initiative Monday.

“Several branches have the new look,” Cortland‘s director of marketing, Melissa Maki said, and all offices will have the new signage within three months. Bank letterhead and employees’ business cards reflect the new look.

Advance Sign Co. of Pittsburgh – its owner lives in Canfield – in installing the new signs and logos, Maki said. It has installed signs in Greater Pittsburgh for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bayer AG and UPMC.

“The brand evolution comes amid, and is in large part driven by the bank’s business line growth and expansion into new markets,” its president and CEO, James M. Gasior said in a prepared statement. “Our lending business has continued to grow as has our mortgage lending. Additionally, we have broadened our products and services to include wealth management, a private bank and treasury management. We have also opened financial service centers in Fairlawn and Beachwood.”

Gasior emphasized that the new look and logo “is a commitment, a rededication, to even better service. Growing bigger doesn’t mean outgrowing what has made us successful.”

Working with MarketMatch, a Dayton marketing firm specializing in financial institution branding and communications, Cortland leadership helped guide the brand development process.

“We conducted and reviewed research, surveyed employees, customers and non–customers, worked with our board of directors, and considered many different logo and brand options. We couldn’t be happier with the end result,” said Stan Feret, senior vice president and chief lending officer.

Cortland, founded in 1892, will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year, and the bank’s senior management decided it needed “an exiting new look” to reflect its growth, both of assets and geographic footprint, Maki said. It will open its 14th office next year in Hudson after opening two offices in Summit County.

