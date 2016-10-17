Council to Consider Incentives for Chill-Can Project

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — City officials will offer the Joseph Company International Inc. incentives to help finance the company’s plans to build a $20 million beverage complex and technology campus on the East Side.

The project, first reported Saturday by The Business Journal, would create “upwards of 257 new jobs as well as provide a destination of interest as the technology will be showcased globally,” the office of Mayor John A. McNally said this afternoon. “Working with President Tressel, the Joseph Company will partner with Youngstown State University to provide internships and job opportunities to YSU students,” the announcement noted.

City Council’s Economic Development Committee will hear details of the proposed incentive package at its meeting this evening. Officials want council to approve a development agreement with M.J. Joseph Development Corp. when it meets Wednesday.

Components of the proposed incentive package were not detailed in the news release.

Development plans call for constructing four large production buildings and an East Coast administrative headquarters in an area bounded by Oak Street, Lane Avenue, Fruit Street and Himrod avenues. Production buildings will be completed by late summer 2017, the city said, and in full operation by 2018. A groundbreaking is expected to take place next month.

The news release noted that the CEO of Joseph Company, Mitchell Joseph, is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the beverage industry and the plant that will produce “the world’s first and only self-chilling beverage can” will be built “at the very same location his great-grandfather founded and operated Star Bottling Co. from 1921 to 1970.”

“We are excited about this project and the world-class beverage technology applications that will be developed on this campus,” McNally said in a statement. “My appreciation goes out to city council and the city’s economic development team for their support. We look forward to a long-term and fruitful relationship with Mr. Joseph, Joseph Company International Inc. and the M.J. Joseph Development Corp.”

PREVIOUS:

$20 Million ‘Chill-Can’ Plant, 250 Jobs Coming to City

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.