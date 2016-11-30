Covelli Adds Panera Cafes in South Carolina, Georgia

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Covelli Enterprises announced Tuesday it acquired 22 additional bakery-cafes in South Carolina and Georgia.

The newly acquired market includes midland and lowland South Carolina and Georgia, with bakery-cafes in the state capitals of Columbia and Augusta, as well as the coastal towns of Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head and Savannah. A Myrtle Beach location opening at the end the month for a total of 23 Panera bakery-cafes joining the Covelli Enterprises franchise, the company said in its news release.

“Coastal Carolina and Georgia is a region our franchise is eager to tap into” said Sam Covelli, owner/operator of Covelli Enterprises. “This is a beautiful part of the country, where many from my home state of Ohio often visit for vacation and have even relocated their families. We look forward to serving those who live, work and travel to this region.”

The purchase brings the total number of Panera cafés operated by Covelli to more than 300 restaurants in six states and Canada. Covelli is Panera’s largest franchisee.

Earlier this year Covelli acquired 21 Panera bakery-cafes in the Cincinnati region. In addition to continued growth in Ohio and Canada, the company has aggressive growth plans for the South Carolina and Georgia region.

