Covelli Centre to Host YSU Championship Watch Party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Covelli Enterprises and the city of Youngstown will jointly host a watch party at the Covelli Centre to cheer for the Youngstown State University Penguins as they compete for the FCS national title Jan. 7 against James Madison University.

The party, free and open to the public, will offer indoor festivities such as big screens to watch the game, free parking, DJ Brandon and tailgate games.

No tailgating in the parking lot will be held and fans will not be allowed to bring beverages, food, coolers or chairs inside.

Concessions and bars will be open during the game. Doors open at 10 a.m. and kickoff is noon Jan. 7.

While admission to the arena is free and open, tickets are required. They can be picked up in advance at the arena box office beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday or at the doors on game day.

