Covellis Donate $1M for YSU Sports Complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Sam and Caryn Covelli have donated $1 million to Youngstown State University, the university announced Saturday.

In recognition of the gift, the athletics facilities across from Stambaugh Stadium on the west side of campus have been named the Covelli Sports Complex. The Covellis were recognized at Saturday’s YSU football game at Stambaugh Stadium.

“It is with great pleasure that we accept this generous gift from a family that has a long tradition of giving back to the community,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “We are honored to partner with the Covellis to continue the dramatic improvement to the Fifth Avenue gateway to the university and to enhance the campus learning experiences of our students. The affiliation with the Covelli family name, a name that speaks to excellence, is a blessing for YSU.”

Sam Covelli, owner/operator of Covelli Enterprises, thanked the people of the Mahoning Valley and the thousands of YSU students Covelli Enterprises has employed. The company operates more than 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafés, O’Charley’s restaurants and Dairy Queen stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Covelli received an honorary degree at YSU’s fall commencement in December 2016.

“We are honored to be able to help the university in its mission to provide a first class athletic complex for their soccer, track and field, and softball programs,” he said.

Under the leadership of Tressel and Ron Strollo, executive director of intercollegiate athletics, “I have no doubt that YSU’s best days are ahead of it both academically and athletically,” he added.

The Covelli Sports Complex will encompass the soccer and track-and-field facilities and the softball field, as well as a proposed tennis center.

“The addition of this complex places YSU’s soccer, track-and-field, softball and tennis facilities among the best in the Horizon League,” Strollo said. “Having our teams play their games right here on campus, as opposed to off-campus venues, creates energy and excitement across the university, improving the college experience for all students.”

