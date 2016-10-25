Cruze Named ‘Most Reliable’ by Consumer Reports

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In its annual reliability survey, the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze has been named one of Consumer Reports’ top 10 most reliable cars, the magazine announced Monday.

The Cruze, in its first appearance on the list, came in at No. 8 and as the highest ranked American-built compact car.

The Cruze is General Motors’ best-selling compact car, with 273,060 sold in 2015. So far in 2016, 138,012 have been sold as of September 30. In the model’s lifetime, 3.5 million Cruzes have been sold, more than half of them being built at Lordstown.

The rankings combine information taken from Consumer Reports readers and website subscribers about any issues with their vehicle in 17 areas, from transmission problems to power locks to CD players. This year’s survey received responses for more than 500,000 vehicles.

In addition to the Cruze, Chevrolet had two other models make an appearance on the “newly recommended” list, the Camaro and Corvette. Chevrolet also had the top-scoring American car in the subcompact car, compact car, large car, sports car and large SUV segments. Representing Chevy on the least reliable list were two SUVs, the Tahoe and Suburban.

Overall, the brand moved up five spots in the brand reliability ranking to No. 15.

Holding down the top two spots in the brand reliability rankings for the fourth consecutive year were Lexus and Toyota. GM brand Buick moved up four spots to come in at No. 3 – the first American manufacturer to do so in more than 30 years – while Audi and Kia rounded out the top five.

The top five most reliable cars are the Toyota Prius, Lexus CT 200h, Infinity Q70, Audi Q3 and Lexus GX.

The full rankings of most reliable models, least reliable models and brand rankings can be found here.

