Cruze Named ‘Top Pick’ by Consumer Reports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze has been named one of Top Picks of 2017 as the best compact car by Consumer Reports, the publication announced Tuesday.

Cars were chosen based on Consumer Reports’ ratings for reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and performance on a road test. The Cruze was given a score of 77

“The redesigned sedan and hatchback bests two segment stalwarts, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla, with an overall score at the top of the class,” Consumer Reports said in its announcement. “The formula is simple: Put the Malibu and Impala in a shrink ray, reducing the scale but preserving the commendable driving manners and generous available features.”

In October, the Cruze was named of the Consumer Reports’ top 10 most reliable cars, coming in at the No. 8 spot as the highest-ranked American compact car.

The Chevy Impala joined the Cruze in the Top Picks for 2017 list as it was recognized for the large sedan category with a score of 91.

