Csontos to Succeed Safarek as CEO, First Niles Says

NILES, Ohio – Daniel E. Csontos, vice president and chief financial officer of First Niles Financial Inc. and its subsidiary, Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, will succeed Lawrence Safarek as president and CEO when Safarek retires Dec. 1.

First Niles made the announcement Monday.

Csontos has been with the bank 21 years and served as CFO the last 10. He will remain on the boards of directors.

Safarek, president and CEO the last decade, joined Home Federal 45 years ago. First Niles said he will step down from both boards Dec. 1.

Mary Ann Coates will succeed Csontos as CFO of the bank and holding company and join the boards of both, First Niles said.

Ray Calcagni will be promoted to vice president.

Home Federal has one office, 55 N. Main St., and at June 30 reported it had $97.2 million in assets.

