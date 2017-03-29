Danko to Retire June 30 from UPMC Jameson

0 0 0 0

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — UPMC Jameson President Doug Danko today announced that he will retire this summer after 42 years of service to the hospital. Don Owrey, president at UPMC Horizon since 2009, will step into the role of president of both UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon on July 1. Danko will assist in the executive transition until his retirement June 30.

“It’s been 11 months since Jameson became UPMC Jameson,” Danko said in a statement. “Don and I have worked closely with our teams to develop a regional model to improve health care delivery in our communities. I’m confident Don will continue to build upon this exciting momentum extending the reach of UPMC’s innovations and expertise into Lawrence and Mercer counties.”

Danko began his career at Jameson as a respiratory therapist. He advanced through the organization to become vice president of professional services, chief operations officer, and president in 2008.

During his tenure as president, Danko guided Jameson through its most challenging points in history and has led pivotal achievements to secure a strong future for the community, UPMC said.

“Doug Danko created a legacy to advance local health care delivery,” said Leslie Davis, UPMC senior vice president, and executive vice president and chief operating officer, UPMC Health Services Division. “His perseverance made a powerful impact, and Don Owrey is well-positioned to build upon the exciting progress unfolding at UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.”

Owrey joined UPMC Horizon in June 2008 as vice president, clinical support services, and became president in 2009. As president, he has overseen the continued expansion of services at Horizon’s Greenville and Shenango Valley campuses.

He has served on boards including UPMC Northwest, Thiel College, Grove City Area United Way, Grove City Area School District, American Heart Association, Penn Northwest Development Corp., and the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.

