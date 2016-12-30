Davin to Keynote Mercer Chambers’ Breakfast

0 0 1 0

GREENVILLE, Pa. – Dennis Davin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, will speak Jan. 23 in West Middlesex on “Developing Our Future Workforce.”

He will address a breakfast Jan. 23 sponsored by the chambers of commerce of Greenville, Grove City, Mercer and Shenango Valley plus Penn-Northwest Development Corp. and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission.

The breakfast will be held at the Park Inn Radisson at 8 a.m. with his presentation set 8:30.

Cost is $20, which includes a breakfast buffet. For information or to register, call 724 588 7150.

