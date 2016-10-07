Davis YMCA Art Show, Sales Begins Sunday

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman will host it’s 4th Annual “But I Know What I Like” art show and sale beginning Sunday.

The show, which runs through Nov. 20, is being held in memory of John Patterson, a long-time member and active student in the YMCA’s adult painting class.

As part of this year’s show, the Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown, where John was a member, will award scholarships to adults on the asperger/autism spectrum.

The first scholarship recipient, Matt Young, of Canfield, “has shown creative promise since his grade school association with Austintown’s after-school program, Artworks” says Suzanne Gray, arts and humanities coordinator at the Davis Family YMCA.

In addition to scholarships, one piece in the exhibit will be awarded the John Patterson Memorial Prize.

The opening reception for the “But I Know What I Like” art show and sale is 1 p.m. Sunday in the Davis lobby gallery. The event is free and open to the community.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.