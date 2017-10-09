‘I Know What I Like’ on Display at Davis YMCA

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman hosted an opening reception Sunday for its annual But I Know What I Like art show. More than 200 pieces of art, many of which are for sale, will be on display through Nov. 19.

This year’s Best of Show recipient is Diane Beatty of Campbell. Her photographs, “Is It Just a Dream?” and “What Now?” are depictions of a Youngstown steel worker on Black Monday. The YMCA has purchased the photograph and will exhibit it downtown, not only to honor those who lost their livelihoods when the mills closed, but also as a testament to the resiliency of the community.

The art show is free and open to the public. Ballots are available at the service desk for a People’s Choice award, which will be announced Nov. 1. All sales commissions fund the John Patterson art scholarship for adults with disabilities. This year’s recipient is Ed O’Malley, who is recovering from a stroke.



Pictured: Ed O’Malley.

Other award winners are Jeff Olsavsky, Suzanne Pirlo, Loretta Tipton, Jeff Beede, Anits Gray, Lisa Lee Kohler, Don Wright, Elayne Bozick, Anthony Campanizzi, Diane Carlisle, Lindsey Hoskings, John Schlabaugh, Susan Stevens, Patricia Watsonn and Gloria Williams. Eight other artists received honorable mentions and more than $700 in prize money was awarded at the show.

For more information, call 330 480-5656 or email sgray@youngstownymca.org

Pictured at top: YMCA’a chief operating officer Beth Scheller; artist Diane Beatty; and YMCA’s arts and humanities coordinator, Suzanne Bort Gray.

