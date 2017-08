Day of Caring ‘Cleans Up’ City

August 31, 2017: In today’s After Hours Report: 800 volunteers are signed up for the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s annual Day of Caring tomorrow to help clean up sites across Youngstown.

