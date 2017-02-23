Deadline for Athena Nominations Is March 3

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The deadline to submit nominations for the 25th annual Valley Athena Award is March 3. A dinner honoring the nominees and Athena Award winner will be held May 18 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Over the past 24 years, the local Athena Award banquet has recognized more than 900 women for their accomplishments in their careers and their communities, as well as their mentorship of other women. The Mahoning Valley Athena program is considered one of the five largest Athena awards in the country in terms of the number of nominees and attendees to the dinner.

Before the dinner, a VIP reception will be held for nominees, nominators and sponsors. At the dinner, all nominees will be recognized before the announcement of this year’s Athena Award.

Nomination forms are available at the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s website. Submissions can be emailed to kim@regionalchamber.com. For more information or a copy of the nomination form, call Kim Calvert at 330 744 2131 ext. 1235.

