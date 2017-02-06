December, 1988

0 0 0 0

This cartoon assesses the political atmosphere of Youngstown and Mahoning County during the late 1980s, then dominated by three well-known local officials: U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant, Mahoning County Party Chairman Don Hanni III and Youngstown Mayor Pat Ungaro. Often, Ungaro would find himself at odds with the two other outlandish characters, providing fodder for this 1988 send-up of a “Twilight Zone” episode…

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.