Getting Ahead

:
DeFrances Joins Farmers’ Private Client Services Division
By Blank | October 17, 2017

October 17, 2017
Sharon DeFrances, has joined the Private Client Services division of Farmers National Bank as vice president, senior relationship manager, private banking. She will work out of the bank’s Howland office at 1625 Niles-Cortland Road NE. DeFrances brings to Farmers more than 22 years of banking relationship management experience. She previously served in a leadership role at a local community bank. DeFrances serves on the boards of Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, the Animal Welfare League and the Children’s Rehabilitation Center

