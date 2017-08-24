Education

Development Series Begins for Youngstown Teachers
August 24, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A week of professional development seminars for Youngstown City Schools teachers begins with lectures by Robert Simmons and Timothy Shriver. Simmons will speak today and Shriver will give his lecture Friday.

Simmons was the first chief of innovation and research for the District of Columbia Public Schools, where he led the district’s efforts to improve academic outcomes for black and Latino students. He was also the founding director of the Center for Innovation in Urban Education at Loyola University Maryland.

Shriver has been chairman of the Special Olympics since 1996 and helped launch programs in leadership, cross-cultural research, health and education. As an educator, Shriver has focused on social and emotional learning factors.

The two come to Youngstown as part of a seven-day program for school district teachers leading up to the beginning of the new school year, which begins Sept. 5.

