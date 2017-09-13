Dignan Named to Military Affairs Task Force

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – James Dignan, chief operating officer of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, was named last week to the newly created Ohio House BRAC & Military Affairs Task Force, the chamber announced this morning.

The task force will study and analyze current Ohio Department of Defense and NASA assets, resources and missions in anticipation of potential Base Realignment and Closure – or BRAC — actions and other major mission realignment opportunities, the chamber said in the news release.

Dignan, who served in the military for nearly 30 years, was commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station from March 2013 to October 2016. He was also instrumental in the creation of the chamber’s Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, launched in 2015 to highlight the military value of YARS and other installations throughout Eastern Ohio.

Dignan was recommended for the task force by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-6 Ohio.

“It is an honor to be nominated to represent our region on Ohio’s BRAC and Military Affairs Task Force. I look forward to working with this incredible team, assembled to develop recommendations for the state of Ohio and our local defense communities on how to best position the state to acquire new missions and retain our current missions,” Dignan said in the release.

Tack force members in the coming months will visit several military and NASA installations across the state, including YARS, to garner input about their missions, capabilities, contributions and future opportunities, as well as their economic impact to surrounding communities and concerns regarding a future BRAC.

