DiRusso’s Joins FoodECrave to Offer Gift Boxes

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – DiRusso’s Italian Sausage has joined locally owned FoodECrave.com to offer its products to customers nationwide, the company has announced.

Through the FoodECrave –created by Catullo Prime Meats owner Danny Catullo, Dave Kiesh and Ross Morrone – DiRusso’s offers two gift boxes: the Sausage Crave Box and the Meatball Crave Box.

The first includes five pounds of Italian sausage links, two pounds of sweet Italian sausage links and two pounds of turkey links, while the latter features five pounds of one-ounce meatballs, two pounds of mini-meatballs and 1.5 pounds of turkey meatballs.

“DiRusso’s strives to provide the best quality products and is excited to team up with FoodECrave to supply customers with an exceptions online shopping experience,” the company said in a release.

FoodECrave, which launched in August, features food gift boxes from vendors from across the country, though many are from the Mahoning Valley. Among the local vendors are Catullo Prime Meats, Stone Fruit Coffee, Buttermaid Bakery and One Hot Cookie.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.