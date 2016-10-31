Dueling Pianos Dec. 17 at Chamber Holiday Party

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — Live music by T & Rich Dueling Piano Show highlights the Dec. 17 holiday party sponsored by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

The show, which features continuous audience participation, runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Packard Music Hall.

The pianists will play popular songs of all genres from the 1950s to the present.

Cost is $55 for chamber members, $65 for everyone else and a table for eight is $425 (reservations required).

For more information, call 330 744 2131, ext. 1219.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.