Dugan Transitions from TV to Cassidy Advertising
October 20, 2017
Katie Dugan is the newest member of the staff at Cassidy Advertising & Consulting, Canfield. Her duties include writing copy for client websites, press releases and blogs, and search engine optimization. She is a 2013 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in journalism. Before joining Cassidy, Dugan was a reporter and producer for WFMJ, WKBN and WYTV. “Working at Cassidy is the perfect way to combine my love of local businesses and my true passion, creative writing,”

