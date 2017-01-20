East Liverpool Community Foundation Announces Grant Awards

0 0 0 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The East Liverpool Fawcett Community Foundation has awarded several grants, including a $10,000 grant to the city of East Liverpool for repair work and the installation of LEDs in 140 streetlights throughout the city.

The new light bulbs will save the city thousands of dollars in electric costs every year. About 15 years ago, the lampposts were installed through a similar grant from the foundation.

In addition to the foundation’s award, Marc and Cindy Hoffrichter are donating an additional $4,000 to support downtown improvements. Marc Hoffrichter, chairman and CEO of MDH Investment Management, also worked with downtown stakeholders to help raise a total of $153,600 for naming rights for the lights, as well as new signage, bricks, benches, trees and other parts of the beautification effort.

While the community foundation’s target area has traditionally been in East Liverpool, Liverpool Township and St. Clair Townships, a recent bequest from Bob and Carolyn Wells will benefit Newell, W. Va., which sits across the Ohio River from East Liverpool. The $200,000 award supports, among other efforts, a renovation of Laurel Park and $100,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck.

The East Liverpool Fawcett Community Foundation also donated $25,000 to the HHH Foundation to support its new community center and a total of $6,000 to other charities in the area.

The Fawcett Community Foundation was founded in 1992. Its Board of Directors represents all wards in the city and surrounding townships. For information about the foundation, call 330 385 3400.

