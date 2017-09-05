Eastern Gateway, Barnes & Noble Sign Multi-Year Contract

0 0 0 0

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Eastern Gateway Community College has signed a multi-year contract with Barnes & Noble Education Inc. to provide a full suite of solutions, including bookstore operations, an institution-wide learning management system and digital courseware to the students, faculty and advisers.

“Our campus services are deeply integrated, and we wanted one partner that would be able to manage them all seamlessly. We are confident Barnes & Noble Education can do just that,” said Dr. Jimmie Bruce, EGCC president, in a statement.

This fall, Barnes & Noble College will officially take over the operation of the EGCC bookstore here and at its Youngstown campus as well as its e-commerce site. Through its LoudCloud digital education platform, the company will also offer a suite of digital services, including a learning management system, predictive analytics, and digital courseware.

“The strategic partnership with Eastern Gateway shows the power and breadth of our digital platforms and courseware. Barnes & Noble Education is unique in its ability help partners address this range of solutions with a one-stop shop approach. Most importantly this partnership will allow Eastern Gateway to sustain and continue to fuel further enrollment growth across its body of students,” said Kanuj Malhotra, chief operating officer, digital education, Barnes & Noble Education.

Eastern Gateway also offers online courses to over 5,000 union members. Barnes & Noble Education’s digital services will extend to these students as well, with a total of approximately 8,000 students set to use courses offered by BNED Courseware.

Barnes & Nobel College opened its bookstore last month at Youngstown State University.

The company operates 1,495 physical and virtual college bookstores serving more than 6 million students and their faculty, and offers a suite of digital software, content and services including direct-to-student study tools. The company also operates MBS Textbook Exchange, one of the largest textbook wholesale distribution channels in the United States.

BNED companies include: Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC, BNED LoudCloud, LLC, Student Brands, LLC, and Promoversity, LLC.

