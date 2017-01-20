eCenter Hosts Business Startup Competition this Summer

0 0 0 0

HERMITAGE, Pa. – The eCenter@LindenPointe is partnering with Ben Franklin Technology Partners to offer the Via eCenter business competition to startups and small businesses across the country.

The winning company will receive $25,000 in funding, incubation space at the eCenter and support services. The winning team must relocate to Mercer County.

The deadline to apply is March 15. The three-round competition is open to companies in all sectors, though businesses must have a technology component. All participants must be over 18.

The first two rounds will take place online, with the final round taking place in-person at the eCenter between May 15 and June 15.

All rules, as well as an application for the competition, can be found at ViaEcenter.com. For more information, contact the eCenter at 724 981 1829.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners is an initiative created by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development that provides investment capital and support services to technology companies and small manufacturers in the Keystone State. For more information, call 814 898 6650 or visit CNP.benfranklin.org.

