Economic Development

eCenter Seeks Applicants for Accelerator Contest
March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017
HERMITAGE, Pa. — The eCenter@LindenPointe and Ben Franklin Technology Partners are collaborating on the first-ever Venture Investment Accelerator competition.

The first-place winning team will receive $25,000 in seed funding, incubation space at the eCenter, and mentoring from Ben Franklin’s Transformation Services Group, experienced business owners and entrepreneurial leaders.

Competitors must be over age 18. Companies can be pre- or post-revenue and can come from any industry sector but must have some technology component.

Applicants from any state are eligible, but the winning team must agree to relocate to Mercer County. Applicants also will be required to spend 20 weeks post funding in the eCenter Accelerator Program.

Deadline to apply is March 15. To apply or for more information, visit this website.

